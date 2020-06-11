

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK house price indicator moved deeper into negative territory in May amid coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed Thursday.



The house price balance fell to -32 percent in May from -22 percent in April. This was the weakest monthly figure since 2010.



Moreover, near-term price expectations remained downbeat, with the index standing at -43 percent. Further, a net -16 percent forecast prices to fall over the year ahead.



The survey showed that there was a slight improvement in the sales outlook as estate agents were permitted to reopen on May 13. Nonetheless, given the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, overall sentiment remained cautions.



The net balance for new buyer enquiries rose to -5 percent in May from a record low of -94 percent in April.



Despite a net balance of -20 percent of contributors reporting that new instructions coming onto the market continued to fall in May, this was noticeably less negative compared to the reading of -97 percent last month, RICS said.



Further, the net balance for near term sales expectations advanced to -4 percent from -58 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

