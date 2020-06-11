

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi said that it will provide an overview of the growth and development strategy for Dupixent or dupilumab in the third of its five-part series to highlight Sanofi's progress in R&D.



Sanofi expects to deliver strong growth for Dupixent with the ambition of achieving more than 10 billion euros in peak sales driven by its selective mechanism of action targeting the type 2 inflammation pathway.



Sanofi co-develops and co-commercializes Dupixent with Regeneron.



Regeneron and Sanofi have commenced potentially registrational trials investigating Dupixent in a number of diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation, including Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Eosinophilic esophagitis, Prurigo nodularis, Chronic spontaneous urticaria, and Bullous pemphigoid.



