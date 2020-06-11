

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Sam's Club, a division of Walmart, Inc. (WMT), announced Thursday the launch of curbside pickup across the United States.



The service, which provides a contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience, is expected to be available in all clubs by the end of June.



Sam's Club said the curbside pickup service has been piloting at 16 clubs that generated positive results from customers. The company is expediting the rollout, taking it to all 597 clubs.



The new Plus benefit will be temporarily available for every member as all are looking for contact-free shopping options due to the current environment amid Covid-19 pandemic.



The service will be free for Plus-level members, as its part of a list of Plus-membership benefits. These members have also access to early shopping hours, free shipping on most online items, 2% cash back on qualifying in-club and pickup purchases, and more.



Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.



Non-Plus members can use the service at no cost for a limited time. For them, pickup times will be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.



Sam's Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice.



