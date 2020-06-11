Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Post Covid Global Online Blockchain Hackathon 11-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium and Indorse to Organise Post Covid Global Online Blockchain Hackathon London, UK, 11 June 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN), the blockchain technology venture builder, advisor and investor, that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce it is organising, jointly with portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. ("Indorse") the 'Post Covid Hack' a global online blockchain hackathon from July to October 2020. A Hackathon is a design sprint-like event in which computer programmers and software developers collaborate intensively on software projects with the goal of creating functioning software solutions by the end of the event. Online hackathons are usually spread over several weeks, allowing teams to join later in the process whilst leaving them with more time to build more advanced solutions. Highlights: ? The Post Covid Hack will bring together blockchain teams, developers and blockchain protocols from around the world to ideate, collaborate, learn, innovate & build cutting-edge decentralized, open solutions to overcome the post-Covid health, social, economic & privacy challenges. ? Submissions will open 10 August, the launch date of the hackathon, which will be preceded by pre-hackathon webinars in July. The hackathon is expected to attract more than 200 participants. ? Main hackathon tracks to include: Health, Privacy & Security, Crypto & DeFi, User Experience and Gamification with additional tracks to be suggested by the sponsoring Track Partners. - Indorse and Coinsilium will pool their networks and reach in order to attract world class sponsoring partners for this high-profile global initiative ? The Post Covid Hack, will create a bridge between talent and teams from around the world connecting them with the hackathon's Blockchain Technology Partners. ? Gaurang Torvekar, Chief Executive of Indorse and Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's Chief Executive, to join the jury to assess the Post Covid Hack submissions Indorse's Singapore-based team has previously organised several online hackathons for its Fortune 500 clients. As cited in this article [1] published by Bloomberg.com on June 9, the Singapore government plans to boost its spending on technology to combat Covid-19 to US$2.5 billion in the current financial year. As nations increasingly rely on technological solutions to fight the pandemic and its side-effects, Coinsilium and Indorse believe that this hackathon has the potential to mobilise the global blockchain tech community to join this effort and contribute to addressing and overcoming some of the many challenges the post-Covid19 era will present. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-09/singapore-to-boost-tech-spe nding-to-2-5-billion-to-combat-virus [1] Coinsilium's Chief Executive, Eddy Travia, commented: "In the next several months, billions of people will be affected by the health, social, economic and privacy challenges emanating from the aftermath of the Covid19 pandemic. The Post Covid Hack is designed to leverage the benefits of using blockchain technology with the ingenuity and creativity of hundreds of developers from around the globe with the objective of reducing the impact of the post-Covid19 risks. Coinsilium could not have partnered with a more able co-organiser than Indorse for this high-profile initiative. The Indorse team has successfully organised several online blockchain hackathons for their Fortune 500 corporate clients and Indorse's network of tech experts will be reviewing all the teams' submissions." Gaurang Torvekar, Chief Executive of Indorse, commented: "This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the power of effective collaboration towards a common goal among the diverse community of blockchain developers. Through the Post Covid Hack initiative, Indorse and Coinsilium will pool their network and reach to attract world-class sponsoring partners and great talent from around the world. We are thankful for Coinsilium's support, and we look forward to bearing upon our expertise in conducting online hackathons, blockchain technology and coding skill assessment for this initiative." More information about the Post Covid Hack is available here [2]. https://s3-ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com/s3.indorse.io/pdfs/POST+COVID+HACK+202 0.pdf The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [3]www.coinsilium.com [3] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter About Indorse Indorse is a skills validation platform which helps companies find the talents they need faster. Unlike other platforms on which users can claim skills without a proper validation, Indorse ensures that users' skills are assessed and validated by a panel of experts. Using cutting edge technology, Indorse provides insights about candidates' skills and proficiency level. Instead of spending several man-hours and dollars sifting through a barrage of resumes, hirers can now interview only the validated candidates who have been assessed by experts in the domain. June 11, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)