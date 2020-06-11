The point of sale (POS) cash drawer market is expected to grow by USD 447.65 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005783/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report of the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market

Theft and robbery are some of the common issues faced by retailers worldwide. This is leading retailers to make significant investments in internal control measures to safeguard cash and other assets. Cash drawers ensure both safety and effective cash management. They collect, record, and track all cash and non-cash receipts and disbursements. They require cashiers to log in with unique credentials every time to access the cash. Also, it makes an employee accountable for cash in the drawer every time it is opened or closed, thus ensuring safety. With the growing need for effective cash management among retailers, the demand for point of sale cash drawers will increase during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43763

As per Technavio, the continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: Continued Dominance of Cash in Consumer Transactions Worldwide

Cash continues to dominate in the consumer transactions worldwide despite the growing popularity of digital transactions. Also, cash payments make negotiations easier for consumers. In 2018, more than 50% of all the transactions across the world were made in cash. Cash transactions accounted for 35% of consumer payment transactions in Singapore, 37% in France, and Sweden, and 40% in the Netherlands. Other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Malaysia, and Peru, accounted for 90% of cash payment transactions in 2018. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global point of sale cash drawer market over the forecast period.

"Increasing popularity of small POS cash drawers and the growth of the global organized retail market will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the point of sale (POS) cash drawer market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the dependency on cash among the middle-class segment in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005783/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/