Bublar Group Partners With Dafo for Off-the-shelf Fire Emergency Training in Virtual Reality

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group announces a new strategic partnership with market leader Dafo as reseller of the new stand-alone version of Vobling's "VR Fire Trainer". The two-year licence deal is the first reseller agreement for training solutions built on Vobling's Virtual Training platform.

The VR Fire Trainer is a mobile, easy-to-use off-the-shelf package, targeting companies in need of readily accessible virtual reality fire emergency training. Dafo will be the exclusive reseller in Sweden, a key partner in the Nordics, and the partnership will also include further product and business development of scalable immersive training solutions.

"We are pleased to have found a strong partner to develop our digital training concept. The VR Fire Trainer is an excellent complement to our teacher-led and web-based training. Realistic environments and scenarios are shaped based on customers' activities, and users' experiences are often enhanced compared to practical extinguishing exercises. The feeling of different extinguishing agents is also a significant feature. VR is a great tool for when it's challenging to gather larger groups or set aside time for teacher-led training," says Thomas Sparring, CEO, Dafo Brand AB.

"I'm very happy and excited about this partnership with Dafo. We are pursuing a reseller strategy for our Virtual Training products, and I can't think of a better partner for our VR Fire Trainer. Dafo's solid experience is a real asset for us in the continuous development of the product and its capabilities. Us joining forces and combining our knowledge is extremely valuable and a necessity in order to make sure that our product remains superior," says Anders Ribbing, CEO, Vobling & Head of Bublar Enterprise.

The off-the-shelf package offers a great opportunity since the solution does not rely on a computer to function, training can be done from anywhere at any time - simply put on the headset and start putting out fires. The Virtual Training solution "VR Fire Trainer" also recently made it to the finals in the Auggie Awards, the most recognized industry AR & VR awards show in the world, in Silicon Valley.

"This partnership fits perfectly well with our growth strategy and business model for Bublar Group. I am pleased that the laid-out plan to develop scalable products based on our Virtual Training Platform creating licence income is now starting to be realized," says Maria A. Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group.

VR fire emergency training solves a number of fundamental challenges associated with traditional training methods. Aside from being completely safe, VR training has the benefit of being more cost efficient, sustainable and scalable, while offering an enhanced learning experience. There is no longer a need to utilise real fires to emulate real world scenarios. Therefore, the method implicates less environmental impact and is perfectly suited to training in urban environments. Features such as the simulation of varying levels of heat, smoke development, and material flammability allow for unprecedented degrees of realism. Furthermore, virtual reality has the added benefit of allowing for training in isolation, thereby minimizing the risks associated with gatherings in times of COVID-19.

The off-the-shelf offering, VR Fire Trainer, will be available through resellers worldwide or by contacting Vobling directly. Additional partnerships are currently being developed, and environments and features will be added continuously through updates to the software. Customers are also offered opportunities of further customization where scenarios relating to their respective industry can be included in the system.

Find out more on Vobling.com

https://vobling.com/virtual-training/vr-fire-trainer/

VR Fire Trainer in Auggie Awards 2020. Watch the video: VR Fire Trainer

About Dafo

Since its beginnings back in 1919, Dafo Brand has developed into a modern, high-tech company. Dafo is the biggest Nordic supplier of fire suppression systems and fire safety equipment. The fire suppression systems are used worldwide and are installed on the assembly line by many of the world's leading manufacturers.

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.



The company has G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm,

email: ca@gwkapital.se, phone +46 8 503 000 50

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Kungstensgatan 18

SE 113 57 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 559 251 20

www.bublar.com

For more information, please contact:

Maria A Grimaldi

CEO

Bublar Group

email: maria.grimaldi@bublar.com

phone: +46-70-828-38-34

Anders Ribbing

CEO

Vobling & Head of Bublar Enterprise

email: anders.ribbing@vobling.com

phone: +46-70-936-88-68

Thomas Sparring

CEO

Dafo Brand AB

email: thomas.sparring@dafo.se

Phone: +46-8-506-405-60

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/bublar-group-partners-with-dafo-for-off-the-shelf-fire-emergency-training-in-virtual-reality,c3132054

The following files are available for download: