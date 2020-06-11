On April 15, 2020, the shares in Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a decision to approve a transfer of all shares in the Company's subsidiary Saltängen Property Västerås AB, and an intention to distribute the Company's assets to its shareholders and wind up the Company. On June 10, 2020, the Company applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares (SAPIAB, ISIN code SE0014400032, order book ID 105300) of Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.