smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, announces today that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), a Swiss cantonal bank, has rolled out a second level white-labelled FX services powered by smartTrade Technologies, to some of their clients.

BCV has been using LiquidityFX (LFX), smartTrade's end-to-end Foreign Exchange (FX) trading platform, for several years. The platform includes functionalities such as connectivity, aggregation, order management system, distribution, risk management, post-trade and a highly customizable HTML5 user interface. BCV decided to offer its customers, smaller regional banks, a white labelling service based on LFX's distribution modules and user interface.

BCV's customers had been looking for a sophisticated and customizable distribution solution, but the high cost to entry and limited IT resources to implement it meant this kind of solution was out of reach for them. Thanks to BCV's new service, their customers can now brand and distribute prices to their own customers electronically through the LFX branded GUI. The installation, maintenance and update of this solution is managed by BCV which is very convenient for their customers, especially those with little IT resources. This value-added service enables BCV to reinforce its clients' relationships while capturing new flows.

Eric Vauthey, Head of Trading at BCV commented: "smartTrade's follow-up on this project was great and allowed us to launch this new service in a timely manner. Deploying this solution to our customers was seamless as it is the same environment as the one we use. Our first client, The Banque Cantonale Neuchâteloise is live, and very pleased with this new service. Many of our customers were looking for this kind of service and within the context of COVID-19 this need is even stronger now as it allows them to ensure business continuity through electronic trading."

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies commented: "We are delighted that BCV is a satisfied client and decided to pass on the advantages brought by our platform to their own customers. Having a customer centric approach is key to smartTrade and we understand and support our clients who want to use our solutions to bring additional value to their own clients."

About BCV:

BCV is the Canton of Vaud's leading bank for both retail and business customers, as well as one of Switzerland's top wealth managers. As the community bank of Vaud, its customer franchise, consistently solid financial results, and strong balance sheet underpin its status among a handful of banks in the world without government guarantees that hold AA credit ratings from Standard Poor's.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements. smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface. smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally. smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

