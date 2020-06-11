Finlight, an asset management software provider for family offices, today announced that it had partnered with LINKS Analytics, an innovative data-driven provider of stress testing and scenario analysis solutions to institutional investors, to broaden their offering around portfolio risk management.

Through this strategic partnership, Finlight and LINKS Analytics provide a robust tool for comparing scenarios and analysing how secular shifts such as climate change, ageing population, automation or pandemics, impact portfolios. The integrated solution will be available in September 2020 for pension funds, insurance companies and family offices, enabling a more holistic support of all their asset management needs.

"As someone who worked for pension fund allocators and family offices, I can confirm that both groups have more in common than many would think," says JB Tanqueray, CEO and Co-Founder of Finlight. "They are long term investors and share similar asset-liability constraints. As such, helping both worlds share best practices is a major and long overdue step forward."

"Respective frameworks of the two companies are very complementary, with Finlight adding significant depth to the portfolio construction and optimisation field, while LINKS is providing the real-world supply-chain-based scenario analysis and stress testing. The beneficiaries are the users who will get a one-stop-shop in terms of an innovative toolkit that will provide unparalleled forward-looking decision-making support in these uncertain times," commented Taron Ganjalyan, Managing Director of LINKS Analytics B.V.

About Finlight: Finlight is an end-to-end, peer-driven and highly secure asset management software for family offices, enabling time and cost-effective advanced asset aggregation, reporting and 360 degrees of data-driven portfolio insights. Finlight was launched in 2016 with the vision of providing family offices with a fully integrated solution that makes technology affordable to simplify manual operational processes and strengthen alignment among stakeholders.

About LINKS Analytics: LINKS Analytics provides data-driven asset pricing, allocation, stress testing and scenario analysis innovative frameworks and related assistance to pension funds and insurance companies in Europe, with combined client assets under management of over EUR 450 billion.

