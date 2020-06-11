Pursuit Unveils New Oceanfront Geothermal Lagoon in Iceland

Sky Lagoon to open near Reykjavik along the ocean's edge in spring 2021

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit unveiled plans to expand its collection of unforgettable and inspiring travel experiences with the development of a premium oceanfront geothermal lagoon.

Located in Kársnes Harbour, Kópavogur, just minutes from Reykjavik's vibrant city centre and iconic urban landmarks, Sky Lagoon will showcase expansive ocean vistas punctuated by awe-inspiring sunsets, Northern Lights and dark sky views.

"We are thrilled to unveil plans to develop a remarkable geothermal lagoon experience along one of Iceland's most stunning oceanfront locations," says Dagny Petursdottir, General Manager, Sky Lagoon. "The rejuvenating and relaxing retreat, situated against the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean yet so close to Reykjavik's vibrant urban centre, will enable guests to connect with mind, body and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views."

The lagoon's design draws inspiration from the breathtaking and cinematic landscapes of Iceland, creating an oasis within the city. Its un-obstructed 70-metre (230 ft) infinity-edge will produce a visual effect that will blend into the ocean landscape. Further design elements are influenced by Icelandic culture, creating a distinctive guest experience modeled after Icelandic turf houses and its restorative spa-like ritual rooted in Icelandic tradition.

"Spending time relaxing in natural geothermal waters is an integral part of our culture here in Iceland. Sky Lagoon's multi-sensory oasis will feature an ocean-side infinity-edge design in addition to cold pool and sauna experiences. Additional amenities will include an in-lagoon bar, dining experience and unique retail offerings," said Petursdottir.

Pursuit will operate Sky Lagoon through the Icelandic entity Atlantic L ehf. ("Atlantic") in co-operation with Nature Resort ehf., an Icelandic company. The facilities around the geothermal lagoon experience are in construction, anticipated to open spring of 2021.

"At Pursuit we are focused on connecting guests to iconic places through unforgettable and inspiring experiences," says David Barry, President, Pursuit. "Iceland is one of those authentic and remarkable places that has the power to excite and inspire. Following the recent launch of our visually stunning FlyOver Iceland experience, we are thrilled to announce our continued commitment to Iceland with the inclusion of Sky Lagoon to our collection of world-class travel experiences."

Iceland recently announced plans to reopen its borders closed by the global health crisis on June 15.

For more information on the Sky Lagoon visit skylagoon.com

View renderings here | Sky Lagoon by Pursuit

Watch the video here.

About Pursuit

Pursuit is an attractions and hospitality company that provides a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations. From world-class attractions, distinctive lodges and engaging tours in stunning national parks and renowned global travel locations, to our growing collection of FlyOver flight ride experiences in the vibrant cities of Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas (expected opening 2021), and Toronto (expected opening 2023), Pursuit's elevated hospitality experiences enable visitors to discover and connect with these iconic destinations. With a strategic direction to build an expanding portfolio of extraordinary travel experiences, Pursuit remains focused on delivering unforgettable and inspiring experiences in iconic locations worldwide. Pursuit is part of Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI). For more information visit pursuitcollection.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179383/Pursuit_Pursuit_Unveils_New_Oceanfront_Geothermal_Lagoon_in_Icel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179384/Pursuit_Pursuit_Unveils_New_Oceanfront_Geothermal_Lagoon_in_Icel.jpg