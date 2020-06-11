

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L) said its business has continued to trade effectively through the period, benefitting from diversified revenue streams and strong cash conversion. As at the end of May 2020, the Group had net debt of 0.8 million pounds.



The Group said, as the lockdown eases, it has seen motor insurance start to recover. But with substantially fewer financial services products on offer from providers, the Group's Money business is significantly suppressed. The Group's Home Services performance has remained strong, delivering growth ahead of the market.



Mark Lewis, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, said: 'Through this difficult time for household finances, the group has continued to help our customers save money - over 800 million pounds so far this year.'



