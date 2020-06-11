

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) said Thursday that it will merge its dual-headed legal structure to a single parent company, Unilever Plc.



The move will make it easier to carry out acquisitions, remove complexity and strengthen its corporate governance, the company said in a statement.



Unilever currently operates as two separately listed companies- Unilever NV in the Netherlands and Unilever Plc in London.



As part of the merger, Unilever NV shareholders will receive one new Unilever PLC share in exchange for each Unilever NV share held.



Unilever said it will maintain its listings on the Amsterdam, London and New York stock exchanges. There will be no change to the operations, locations, activities or staffing levels in either the United Kingdom or The Netherlands as a result of unification.



The ongoing strategic review of Unilever's tea business has further demonstrated that the dual-headed legal structure can create disadvantages for the Group, Unilever said.



