Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
May 31, 2020
2,601,899,954
2,723,260,741
A total number of 2,751,967,989 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,899,954 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 28,707,248 voting rights attached to the 28,707,248 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005314/en/
Contacts:
Total
TOTAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de