AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 10/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 16418.7463 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 471495 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 69110 EQS News ID: 1067941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 11, 2020 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)