AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 10:22 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 10/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 401.4316 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 504996 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 69123

June 11, 2020 04:22 ET (08:22 GMT)