Patients as Partners US Relaunches Virtually and Globally

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce the relaunch of the 7th annual Patients as Partners US conference in a live virtual format on August 19-21, 2020.

Patients as Partners US is the first conference in the US guided by patients with Pharma R&D executives and FDA to demonstrate how patient involvement gets implemented throughout the medicines development cycle, to drive greater efficiencies in getting therapeutics to patients faster.

The event is co-chaired by Jamie Troil Goldfarb, cancer veteran and advocate; Marilyn Metcalf, PhD, Senior Director, Patient Engagement, GSK; and Pablo Graiver, VP, Patient Engagement Digital Strategy, IQVIA.

It features representation from three FDA agencies, who will provide patient engagement guidance updates and new efforts: Anindita Saha, Director, External Expertise and Partnerships (EEP), CDRH; Captain Robyn Bent, Patient Focused Drug Program Director, CDER, FDA; and Karen Jackler, Patient Engagement Program Manager, CDER.

"Relaunching on a virtual platform allows for more involvement from patients, biopharma, advocacy, academia and other stakeholders globally to demonstrate how patient engagement gets done," said Kate Woda, Director, Patients as Partners US.

About Patients as Partners US:

Patients as Partners US was established in 2013 as the first conference to demonstrate how patient involvement gets implemented throughout the medicines development life-cycle in order to drive greater efficiencies in getting therapeutics to patients faster.

It is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to address the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement across the entire clinical development continuum. Please visit PatientsasPartners.org .

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused.

The Conference Forum presents strategic level conferences, both public and private, as well as developing focus groups and advisory boards for professionals in the life science and healthcare industries. They currently offer conferences for pharma/biotech professionals including R&D leaders, CEOs, business development/licensing, medical affairs/safety, chief patient officers/advocates, clinical innovation champions, investors and drug delivery specialists. The company also publishes six newsletters, reports and produces podcasts.