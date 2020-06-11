Bright Pattern Contact Center Deployed by the Leading Real Estate Marketplace in the US

The company who revolutionized the online real estate market deploys Bright Pattern omnichannel contact center platform with Zendesk

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software for innovative companies, announced today that it was deployed by the leading real estate marketplace in the US to support customers over voice and chat. The company is dedicated to empowering consumers with data and inspiration around the place they call home. The company plans to empower customers in 2020 with a tight integration between its mobile app and the Bright Pattern platform to provide seamless connectivity to live support agents from within the app.

The online real estate company selected Bright Pattern as its cloud contact center provider because of Bright Pattern's ability to handle innovative channels like in-app communication (talk, chat, or share documents within the mobile app), enterprise scalability, simple deployment, ease of use, and out-of-box integration with Zendesk CRM .

"Like most companies shifting to work-from-home due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this enterprise customer needed a cloud solution that would empower their agents to effortlessly work from home with full connection to their mobile application and existing solutions," said Michael McCloskey, CEO at Bright Pattern. "Deploying a virtual contact center can be a hard task, but Bright Pattern helps by providing a platform that connects agents and teams while utilizing AI and automation to reduce contact center expenses and assist remote agents. Bright Pattern is helping enterprises across the globe migrate to the cloud and adopt omnichannel to provide a more effortless experience between multiple channels like in-app and voice. Bright Pattern's omnichannel platform has built-in capabilities for a customer to initiate a live phone conversation or video conversation directly from the self-service mobile app."

Bright Pattern Mobile App Customer Support

Bright Pattern offers in-app customer service , empowering your customers to request live assistance directly from their mobile apps. Customers no longer have to start a call, listen to menu prompts, wait on hold, identify themselves, or explain why they are calling.

Bright Pattern Mobile App Features:

One-click dialing and messaging directly from the mobile app for voice and video escalation

and messaging directly from the mobile app for voice and video escalation Customer context carried from app to other channel (ie. customer data is sent to the live agent so that the customer never has to repeat themselves)

carried from app to other channel (ie. customer data is sent to the live agent so that the customer never has to repeat themselves) Customer notification when an agent is ready, eliminating hold time

when an agent is ready, eliminating hold time Mobile messenger integration with Facebook Messenger, LINE, Telegram, Twitter, Viber, and WeChat

with Facebook Messenger, LINE, Telegram, Twitter, Viber, and WeChat Photo and media sharing within the app (ie. a car insurance customer can send an image of a car accident directly through the mobile app when filing a claim)

within the app (ie. a car insurance customer can send an image of a car accident directly through the mobile app when filing a claim) Two way mobile messaging offers a convenient way to inform customers about deliveries, purchases, or suspicious activities

offers a convenient way to inform customers about deliveries, purchases, or suspicious activities Surveys can be offered at the end of all mobile interactions

can be offered at the end of all mobile interactions In-context reporting over all channels for a comprehensive view

over all channels for a comprehensive view CRM integration for data consolidation and ease of use for agents

Bright Pattern Zendesk Integration

The Bright Pattern Zendesk integration leverages the information contained in your Zendesk CRM with Bright Pattern's omnichannel cloud call center solution to provide an exceptional agent and customer experience.

Benefits of Out-of-the-box Zendesk Integration:

Agent empowerment through unified agent desktop

True omnichannel routing engine

Customizable customer journey

Robust omnichannel analytics

Read more on our Bright Pattern + Zendesk Use Cases:

Give agents instant access to customer data

Focus your attention on priority customer

Effortless handling of calls, chats and SMS in Zendesk