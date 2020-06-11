The government in Dhaka hopes plans for the Spectra Solar Project, and the international backing for it, will help showcase the attractiveness of solar investment in the country for private sector money.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the governments of Germany and Canada are financing a 35 MW solar plant in Bangladesh. The multilateral lender announced details of the investment package for the planned, $17.7 million Spectra Solar Power Project yesterday. The ADB and the Canadian government-financed Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia II cash pot the lender administers will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...