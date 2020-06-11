Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
11.06.2020 | 11:10
Rize UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 11

Rize Cyber Security and Data Privacy UCITS ETF
(LEI: 635400X9AIBDQQ6PQR51)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Rize Cyber Security and Data Privacy UCITS ETF5.3220 USDIE00BJXRZJ4010th June 2020

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Martin Carey +353 1 542 2973

Date:11thJune 2020

Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Science ETF
(LEI: 635400APZ9NSBOKN3Q24)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Science ETF5.3294 USDIE00BJXRZ273
10th June 2020

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Martin Carey +353 1 542 2973

Date:11thJune 2020

