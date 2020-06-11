Rize UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 11
Rize Cyber Security and Data Privacy UCITS ETF
(LEI: 635400X9AIBDQQ6PQR51)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Rize Cyber Security and Data Privacy UCITS ETF
|5.3220 USD
|IE00BJXRZJ40
|10th June 2020
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Martin Carey +353 1 542 2973
Date:11thJune 2020
Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Science ETF
(LEI: 635400APZ9NSBOKN3Q24)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Science ETF
|5.3294 USD
|IE00BJXRZ273
|10th June 2020
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Martin Carey +353 1 542 2973
Date:11thJune 2020
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de