Almost 10 GW of hybrid generation capacity is already under implementation despite the nation having only 100 MW of combined wind and PV projects at present, according to analyst Crisil.Hybrid renewable energy projects combining solar and wind power generation are gaining traction globally and now appear to be winning favor with the Solar Energy Corporation of India and several state governments in the nation. Although India has only 100 MW of hybrid facilities at present, analyst Crisil predicts around 15 GW of combined wind and solar capacity will be installed in the country over the next five ...

