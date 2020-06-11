

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined sharply in April due to the government lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, but the pace of decrease in output was slower than expected, data published by the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Industrial production decreased 19.1 percent on a monthly basis in April. However, this was slower than the record 28.4 percent fall registered in March and economists' forecast of -24 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial output plunged by calendar-adjusted 42.5 percent after easing 29.4 percent in the previous month. Production has been falling since March 2019.



On an unadjusted basis, the decline in production deepened to 40.7 percent from 27.2 percent in the previous month.



Among components, only energy output showed a monthly growth in April, up 0.7 percent. Intermediate goods output fell 24.6 percent and capital goods production decreased 21.8 percent. At the same time, consumer goods posted a monthly fall of 14 percent.



