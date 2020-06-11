Anzeige
11.06.2020
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire

London, June 11

Miton Global Opportunities plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 11 June 2020, Nick Greenwood, the Company's lead portfolio manager at Premier Fund Managers Limited, purchased 4,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 230.0 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Greenwood holds a total of 170,500 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8732

