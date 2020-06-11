SThree (STEM) SThree: Replacement Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Jun-2020 / 10:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. A change has been made to the Director/PDMR shareholding announcement released on 08.06.2020 at 14:38 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Alex Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 1p financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the Vesting of 2017 Long Term Incentive transaction Plan ("LTIP") in relation to 15,248 shares under the relative gross profit performance condition. Alex Smith sold 6,232 shares to cover tax liabilities and retained 9,016 shares, as part of a bulk exercise/sale instruction for all participants lodged between 21-28 May c) Price(s) and Names Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) Alex Smith 260.00p 6,232 d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 08/06/2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 69145 EQS News ID: 1068041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

