Donnerstag, 11.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 631 internationalen Medien
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
WKN: A0Q5XP ISIN: US98986M1036 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 23:33
Zynex Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI) will replace KEMET Corp. (NYSE:KEM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 16. Yageo Corp. is acquiring KEMET in a deal expected to be completed on or about June 15 pending final conditions.

Zynex designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices. Headquartered in Englewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.


S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
