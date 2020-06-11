Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - On national TV Sat. Jun 13 & Sun. Jun 14, 2020 - From mining to innovative tech, BTV-Business Television showcases companies for your watchlist.





CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) - With virtual doctor visits becoming the new normal, BTV witnesses this company keeping on trend and forging ahead with its telemedicine platform.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) - BTV hears about this gold company's big plans for growth in mineral rich Nevada, US.

Lion One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - This company is advancing its 100% owned and fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTCQB:WPNNF) - Technology that promises to enhance public safety, and potentially save lives? BTV finds out more about this revolutionary threat detection technology.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) BTV visits Jaguar with two operating gold mines in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt, in Brazil.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Jun 13 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Jun 14 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Jun 13 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Jun 14 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Jun 21 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Jun 23 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

