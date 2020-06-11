City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 10-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 180.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 182.82p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.06m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 10-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 70.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.09p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP30.59m

Net borrowing level: 25%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528