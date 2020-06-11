Around 30% of a 571 MW Chilean hybrid facility owned by Irish developer Mainstream Renewable Power has been built. The Condor solar power plant is part of the 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind-solar complex.From pv magazine Latam. Irish clean energy developer Mainstream Renewable Power says it has installed around 30% of its 571 MW Condor solar and wind power project in Chile. The hybrid facility, awarded a fixed tariff in a Chilean renewables auction in 2016, constitutes the first phase of the three-stage, $1.8 billion, 1.3 GW Andes Renovables hybrid solar-wind complex the developer is planning. The ...

