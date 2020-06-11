Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 10-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue 273.97p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.08p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16