Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 239.4136 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 869211 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 69148 EQS News ID: 1068075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)