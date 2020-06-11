Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U37G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 12:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.7069 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 270001 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN Sequence No.: 69225 EQS News ID: 1068229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 06:27 ET (10:27 GMT)