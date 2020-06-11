Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 12:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.8782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6859397 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 69286 EQS News ID: 1068351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)