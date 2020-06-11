Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2020 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8779 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 69322 EQS News ID: 1068423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2020 06:43 ET (10:43 GMT)