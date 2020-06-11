Shares issued by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: EIM) received an observation status on March 11, 2020, with reference to announcement from Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. on March 10, 2020, regarding an intended takeover offer from Samherji Holding. Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. published another announcement, on March 31, 2020, informing investors of an exemption Samherji Holding had received from a mandatory bid obligation in Eimskip. Nasdaq Iceland has therefore decided to remove the observation status from shares of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Nasdaq Iceland would like to note that the observation status should have been removed already following the announcement by Eimskipafélag Íslands on March 31, 2020, and regrets the delay in its removal. The decision to give the shares an observation status was based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.