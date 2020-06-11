

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate continued to decline in March, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 14.4 percent in March from 15.9 percent in February. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 18.1 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 653,686 persons in March compared to 856,974 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 32.4 percent in March from 37.7 percent in the same month last year.



At the same time, employment increased to 3.87 million persons in March from 3.88 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

