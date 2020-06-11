

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, TKPYY.PK) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of 18 select non-core over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products sold exclusively in Asia Pacific to South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc.



Takeda will receive a total consideration of up to $278 million, including $266 upfront in cash and up to an additional $12 million in potential milestone payments, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.



The portfolio to be divested to Celltrion includes a variety of OTC products and pharma products in the Cardiovascular, Diabetes and General Medicine therapeutic areas sold predominantly in Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, which are part of Takeda's Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit. The portfolio generated net sales of approximately $140 million in fiscal 2018.



The transaction is expected to close by end of the calendar year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, receipt of required regulatory clearances and, where applicable, compliance with local works council requirements.



Takeda's chosen five business areas of focus now are Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience, which are core to its global long-term growth strategy.



