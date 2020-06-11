

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined for the second straight month in May, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 0.5 percent year-on-year in May, following 0.1 percent decrease in April.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in May, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.8 percent annually in May versus a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP decreased at a faster pace of 0.6 percent in May, following a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.



