RÉDUIT's Haircare System Tops Trending Lists Less Than a Month After Launch

The RÉDUIT One and Hairpods, which utilize proprietary micro-misting technology, have outpaced some of the hottest beauty gadgets out there.

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RÉDUIT's products, the RÉDUIT One applicator and their line of Hairpods haircare treatments, have stormed to the no. 2 position on TrendHunter.com 's "Top 100 Gadget Trends in June 2020" list on June 10th, leaving behind a bunch of world-renowned brands like Microsoft, Intel, Samsung, Nintendo.

TrendHunter is the world's largest trend community, with more than 20,000,000 monthly views. Known for leveraging big data, researchers, and AI to identify consumer insights, they actively seek out the world's most innovative companies and ideas. The trend experts gave RÉDUIT's products a rating of 9.8 out of 10, and wrote, "RÉDUIT offers products [...] which have the potential to transform the way people apply their hair products."

RÉDUIT is on a mission to deliver smarter, superior, and more sustainable beauty concepts, without the usual compromise on quality or innovation. The RÉDUIT One device and Hairpods form a comprehensive haircare delivery system that enhances the application of proven haircare ingredients with never-seen-before efficiency in the haircare industry. The system relies on proprietary magnetic-misting technology to improve both application and absorption in haircare treatments. Hairpods are pre-packed formulations free of unnecessary ingredients usually used as fillers, thickeners or stabilizers, which allow for 38 times better performances while creating less waste.

"This is an important milestone, as it shows that a beauty product can be as exciting as the world's best gadgets from the top brands. Trend data validates our view that beauty devices are no longer regarded as accessories. They are now seen as necessities that make our lives easier, our beauty routines more efficient, and deliver performance that far exceeds manual application" says Paul Peros, the CEO of RÉDUIT.

This news comes in the wake of a number of recent initiatives and accomplishments on the part of the company, including the announcement of an ambitious 20:20 launch campaign, where a new product will be released every week for 20 weeks.

RÉDUIT has recently won the Best Special Innovation award at the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2020 for their Hairpods line. To learn more about RÉDUIT, visit their website at www.reduit.com .

About RÉDUIT:

In French 'Réduit' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify e?cacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

For more information on RÉDUIT, visit our Media Center (https://reduit.com/media/), or contact us directly at media@reduit.com

