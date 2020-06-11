01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Provides Quarterly Update on Business Developments, Launch of IronCAP X and Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE) is pleased to report that the Company has made significant developments during the Second Quarter with the launch of the IronCAP X cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, made commercially available on April 23, 2020. The Company is continuing with plans for the development and commercialization of wider product offerings. The development team is continuing work on the IronCAP family of encryption products with applications for remote access / VPN vendors, cloud storage vendors, credit card security vendors, password management and increased web site security.

Andrew Cheung, 01 Communique CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the successful launch of our new IronCAP X email encryption product on April 23rd and the receipt of our patent application number to facilitate seamless sending of encrypted emails to a recipient. We are now continuing with the development of our other products towards commercialization. Our goal is to offer products with the most advanced and secure quantum safe cryptographic system available. The funds from our recent financing will be used to develop these products."

Business Development Highlights:

The Company has continued with work to help ensure the successful commercialization of IronCAP X and IronCAP API. During the Second Quarter, the Company focused on the marketing and successful launch of IronCAP X which was made commercially availability on April 23, 2020. Part of the marketing strategy included a virtual demo after the Company's annual shareholder meeting and a free downloadable personal usage platform. To download the free version of IronCAP X, click on the following link: https://www.ironcap.ca/ironcap-x/personal As well as completing and launching IronCAP X, the development team continued to make improvements to IronCAP API which has been available to vendors since the summer of 2019.

In April, the Company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nexusguard Consulting Limited to work towards a formal business partnership in bringing quantum-safe IronCAP cryptography technology (ICC) to customers in the Asia Pacific including Mainland China and Hong Kong. The MOU will see Nexusguard Consulting Limited and 01 Communique working together on cybersecurity offerings as well as marketing initiatives in the various markets operated by both companies.

On May 29th subsequent to the end of the quarter the Company strengthened its balance sheet completing a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"). Pursuant to the offering the Company issued a total of 1,683,334 Units raising aggregate gross proceeds of $202,000. Following the closing of the offering, the Company has 81,918,806 common shares issued and outstanding. Each Unit was issued at a price $0.12 and consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The Company will use the gross proceeds of the offering of Units for product development and general working capital purposes.

On June 9th the Company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued the Company a receipt for its Patent Application No.16/893,709 for a Cryptographic System and Method that facilitates sending encrypted emails to a recipient. 01 Communique has filed a patent application directed to an invention that is being used in a future version of IronCAP X (to be released very soon) and facilitates sending encrypted emails to a recipient without having to first ask the recipient to become a registered user of IronCAP X. This invention enables a seamless plug-and-play mechanism to automatically invite new IronCAP X users fueling a viral growth pattern.

Second Quarter 2020 Fiscal Results

The Company reported a loss for its second quarter 2020, which ended April 30, 2020 of $249,133 compared to a loss in 2019 of $196,043. As at April 30th the Company had $225,454 of cash and cash equivalents and GIC.

The adjusted loss for the quarter, which excludes stock-based compensation and depreciation which are non-cash expenses, was $205,924 (2019 - $150,199). Revenue for the quarter of $73,297 (2019 - $74,685) was fairly consistent year over year.

The cash operating expenses, which excludes stock-based compensation, were $251,114 (2019 - $200,222) an increase of $50,892 reflecting the Company's ongoing investment in the development of products based on the IronCAP technology. In addition, the Company is now preparing sales and marketing activities to commercialize the recently released IronCAP X as well as continuing in efforts to build partnerships with companies for the integration of the IronCAP API with third party applications.

About IronCAP and IronCAP X:

IronCAP is at the forefront of the cyber security market and is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved Goppa code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP API is available which allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and from quantum computers in the future.

IronCAP X, a new cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, incorporating our patent-pending technology was made available for commercial use on April 23, 2020. The new product has two major differentiations from what is in the market today. Firstly, many offerings in today's market store users secured emails on email-servers for recipients to read, making email-servers a central target of cyber-attack. Our new product, on the other hand, delivers each encrypted message end-to-end to the recipients such that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read the message. Consumer's individual messages are protected, eliminating the hackers' incentive to attack email servers of email providers. Secondly, powered by our patent-pending IronCAP technology, we believe our new product will be the world's first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system; secured against cyberattacks from today's systems and from quantum computers in the future. Consumers and businesses using our new products will have tomorrow's cybersecurity today.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019

30-Apr-20 31-Oct-19 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,454 $ 283,712 Guaranteed investment certificate 110,000 300,000 Accounts receivable 76,007 96,055 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,516 11,124 324,977 690,891 Right-of-use asset 41,461 - Plant and equipment 15,534 16,335 Total assets $ 381,972 $ 707,226 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 134,231 $ 140,962 Deferred revenue 9,809 8,907 Lease liability 33,938 - Liability component of debenture 383,062 390,703 561,040 540,572 Non-current liabilities Lease liability 7,715 - Shareholders' deficit Share capital 41,414,233 41,414,233 Contributed surplus 5,742,066 5,668,916 Share purchase warrants 615,185 598,247 Agent compensation options 99,200 99,200 Deficit (48,057,467 ) (47,613,942 ) (186,783 ) 166,654 Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 381,972 $ 707,226



01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 and 6 month periods ended April 30, 2020 and 2019

for the 3 months ended for the 6 months ended 30-Apr-20 30-Apr-19 30-Apr-20 30-Apr-19 Revenue $ 73,297 $ 74,685 $ 114,667 $ 124,720 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 162,918 151,137 304,570 281,149 Research and development 131,404 94,930 202,499 179,178 294,324 246,066 507,069 460,327 Loss before accretion on liability component of debenture, interest, other income, and taxes (221,027 ) (171,381 ) (392,402 ) (335,607 ) Interest on debenture 15,000 15,000 30,000 30,000 Accretion on liability portion of debenture 4,762 4,762 9,297 9,297 Loss before other income, expense and taxes (240,789 ) (191,143 ) (431,699 ) (374,904 ) Interest income 150 1,913 875 2,710 Interest expense 679 - 1,429 - Loss before taxes (241,317 ) (189,230 ) (432,253 ) (372,194 ) Withholding taxes 7,816 6,813 11,272 11,158 Loss for the period and comprehensive loss $ (249,133 ) $ (196,043 ) $ (443,525 ) $ (383,352 ) Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic 80,235,472 76,543,807 80,235,472 76,543,807 Diluted 80,235,472 76,543,807 80,235,472 76,543,807

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 and 6 month periods ended April 30, 2020 and 2019

three months ending six months ending 30-Apr-20 30-Apr-19 30-Apr-20 30-Apr-19 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Comprehensive loss for the period $ (249,133 ) $ (196,043 ) $ (443,525 ) $ (383,352 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 1,459 1,294 2,952 2,696 Amortization of right-of-use asset 11,061 22,122 - Stock-based compensation expense 41,750 44,550 73,150 83,496 Accretion on liability portion of debenture 4,762 4,762 9,297 9,297 Interest income (150 ) (1,913 ) (875 ) (2,710 ) Change in non-cash working capital 2,247 (986 ) 35,765 (58,626 ) (188,004 ) (148,336 ) (301,114 ) (349,199 ) Interest income received 150 1,913 875 2,710 (187,854 ) (146,423 ) (300,239 ) (346,489 ) Financing activities: Increase in lease liabilities - - 7,715 - Proceeds from guaranteed investment certificate (60,000 ) 200,000 190,000 350,000 Total cash provided by financing activities (60,000 ) 200,000 197,715 350,000 Investing activities: Right-of-use asset - - (63,583 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (1,443 ) (3,845 ) (2,151 ) (5,245 ) Total cash used in investing activities (1,443 ) (3,845 ) (65,734 ) (5,245 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (249,297 ) 49,732 (168,258 ) (1,734 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 364,751 62,294 283,712 113,760 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 115,454 $ 112,026 $ 115,454 $ 112,026

