Lost Boy Entertainment: Becoming a Successful Stock Trader: Chike Ozigbo aka Chike Trades

As people get older, there's always a burning question in the minds of millions: what am I going to do when I grow up? There's too many roads to support yourself to count, yet people find their ways to enter into the entire spectrum of the world's industries. Some end up as waitresses,nurses, teachers, engineers, scientists, or law enforcement. For Chike Ozigbo, there was mainly only one thing on his mind, getting rich.



Chike went to school to become a nurse. While his nursing career paid the bills, he started looking for more. After coming across a YouTube video of a Bob Proctor interview in 2017, discussing patterns that control our habitual behaviors and the power of the human mind, Chike became intrigued on the subject. The video led him to the works of Dr. Napoleon Hill, and Chike began to study his writings, developing a new mindset along the way. With a brand-new mentality and the urge to become successful, Chike got into the stock market for the first time.

Chike had a friend who traded stocks at the time, so he asked his friend to show him the ropes.From there, Chike began trading on his own and learning from experience. He went into stocks with full faith of success, applying his studies of the human mind to help him stay positive and focused on coming out on top. Despite his hopeful mindset, Chike would go on to lose the entirety of his first trading account valued at $10,000.

Despite that significant loss, Chike's mental training helped him to keep pushing, and he came back stronger. In 2018, Chike opened a new account with $5,000, and grew it to over $20,000 in the same year. Then, after borrowing another $20,000, Chike turned a total of $40,000 into over $500,000 throughout the course of 2019. Learning from his experience, Chike used his loss as an educational experience and came back to make 50 times what he had lost.

With things going well for Chike and his newfound talent in the stock market, he hopes to continue his success and put food on the table. Chike has attained yearly numbers that many don't even come close to, and with more assets to work with, the sky has become the limit. "We can truly become who we want to become… You can design every aspect of your life to truly live the way you want to live… It starts with an image in your mind of the ideal person you want to become."

