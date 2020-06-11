Viratech Corp.: Viratech Announces Launch of New Medori CBD Infused Gummies for Retail Sale

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA) announced today their subsidiary Medori Wellness has launched a new CBD gummy for retail sale.

The Medori team of scientist and formulators have created a new line of full spectrum CBD gummies, that are both 100% organic and vegan that meet Medori's commitment to providing the highest quality and purest CBD products. The gummies are moleculary infused with CBD, rather then sprayed or dipped, to increase the bio-availability, and thus effectiveness significantly. Molecular infused gummies typically start producing an effect within 30 to 45 minutes after consuming. There are also no dyes, pesticides or corn syrup in the Medori gummies.

Medori's Molecularly-infused Gummies available NOW!

Try them for yourself! Available on our website www.medoricbd.com now for $15.99 per pack of 5 gummies.

Medori organic hemp is grown, extracted and packaged in the Unites States adhering to the strictest standards to produce the highest quality CBD products, to help promote well-being through the miracle of CBD. CBD oil helps keep the body in balance stimulating the endocannabinoid system. It regulates everything from sleep, appetite, mood, pain and inflammation, allowing you to maintain an internal balance despite the ups and downs of life.

These gummies are the leader of the 2020 Medori product line. We look forward to updating you on additonal planned product and distribution launches throughout 2020.

About Medori Wellness:

At Medori, our mission is to improve the lifestyle and well-being of all of our customers, which is why we have worked hard with our team and manufacturers to create an extensive and unique product-lines of hemp and CBD items for wholesale and retail purchase. www.medoriwellness.com

Contact Medori Wellness:

Richelle E. Brooks

SVP of Sales & Marketing / Partner

rbrooks@medoricbd.com

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publically traded holding company (OTC: VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include; Cambridge Golf a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CDB products to improve the lifestyle and well being of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant based products that can and will make a difference in peoples lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its currently holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions . Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website. www.cambridgegolfing.com

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan, President/CEO

Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

