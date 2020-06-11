

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 6 and producer price index for May are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was valued at 107.09 against the yen, 1.1339 against the euro, 1.2648 against the pound and 0.9429 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de