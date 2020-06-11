

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday amid worries about economic growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve issued a weak outlook for the current year.



Fresh concerns about the coronavirus pandemic amid reports showing a jump in new virus cases in places where businesses have reopened after weeks of lockdown may weigh as well on investor sentiment and trigger a sell-off. Energy stocks are likely to drift lower, tracking weak crude oil prices.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 132.41 points or 0.84% at 15,701.33, around 90 points off the session's low of 15,610.68.



CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) reported that Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project has started production. The oilfield phase I project is anticipated to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021. CNOOC holds 100% interest of Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield and acts as the operator.



Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) said on Thursday that it would cut around 400 jobs in its Northern Ireland operations, as part of announced last week to cut 2,500 jobs or about 11% of the workforce in its global aviation unit.



Asian markets ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by the U.S. Federal Reserve's projection of a sharp contraction for the U.S. economy this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and warning that the road to recovery will be long.



European stocks are down sharply with investors pressing sales, reacting to the Fed's economic forecast that the U.S. economy will contract by about 6.5% this year. The central bank also said that interst rates will likely remain near zero percent through 2022.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $1.80 or about 4.5% at $37.80 a barrel.



Gold futures for August are up $13.30 or 0.77% at $1,734.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for July are gaining $0.259 or 1.45% at 18.055 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are lower by $0.0320 or 1.2% at $2.6245 per pound.



