

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down. The Jobless Claims for the week, Producer Price Index or PPI for May are the major announcements on Thursday.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 792.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 76.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 166.00 points.



U.S. major indices closed higher on Wednesday. The Nasdaq advanced 66.59 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 10,020.35, the Dow and the S&P 500 extended the pullback seen in the previous session.



The Dow tumbled 282.31 points or 1 percent to 26,989.99 and the S&P 500 slid 17.04 points or 0.5 percent to 3,190.14.



On Thursday, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1,565K, while it was 1,877K in the prior week. The Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the prior month.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week and the Fed Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET on Thursday. In the prior week, the Fed Balance Sheet was at $7.165 trillion and the M2 Weekly money supply was 4.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected a sharp contraction for the U.S. economy this year.



Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 22.86 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,920.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.3 percent to 24,480.15. Japanese shares saw their biggest single day fall in six weeks. The Nikkei average slumped 652.04 points, or 2.82 percent, to 22,472.91, marking its largest single-day decline since May 1. The broader Topix index closed 2.20 percent lower at 1,588.92. Australian markets fell sharply following bleak economic projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 187.80 points, or 3.05 percent, to 5,960.60, snapping its seven-day winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 189.80 points, or 3.03 percent, at 6,079.50.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 144.34 points or 2.82 percent. The German DAX is losing 339.20 points or 2.72 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 165.74 points or 0.95 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is falling $166.44 points or 2.64 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.46 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

