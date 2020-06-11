German company Ecoligo is offering micro investment in the construction of a 69 kW floating solar plant on the reservoir of a flower farm.From pv magazine Germany. German energy start-up Ecoligo last year successfully raised enough investment through its crowdfunding platform to finance a 75 kW solar system for the Rift Valley Roses flower farm in Naivasha, Kenya. Now the Rift Valley business is aiming to install what Ecoligo claims would be the nation's first floating solar project - a 69 kW system on one of the company's two reservoirs. Ecoligo is aiming to generate €126,000 from small scale ...

