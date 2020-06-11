Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.06.2020
Groß eingekauft - Milliardärin investiert in diesen Pennystock!
11.06.2020 | 15:05
Rapala VMC Oyj: CHANGE IN THE DISCLOSURE DATE OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
June 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

CHANGE IN THE DISCLOSURE DATE OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'SHALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Contrary to previous information, Rapala VMC Corporation will disclose the Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020 on July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Previously announced disclosure date was July 20, 2020.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, General Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala's distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 300 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment

  • Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, June 11, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc20f2ab-8c83-4980-86fb-561d6283ba75)
