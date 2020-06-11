New York Republican Party: NYGOP Announces Re-Appointment of Elie Hirschfeld as NYGOP Finance Chair

"Elie Hirschfeld has become an invaluable member of the NYGOP and his role is more important than ever in this critical 2020 election cycle"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has announced the reappointment of Elie Hirschfeld as the NYGOP's finance chair. Mr. Hirschfeld is one of New York's preeminent business leaders and philanthropists and was appointed by President Trump to the Board of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. He was first appointed as the NYGOP finance chair in February of 2018.

"Elie Hirschfeld has become an invaluable member of the NYGOP and his role as our state finance chair is more important than ever," said NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. "We are in a whole new world right now and all of the changes we are forced to make in how we communicate with voters makes having the resources to do it even more essential. I'm thrilled he has agreed to stay on and look forward to a successful 2020 election cycle."

"I'm honored to continue serving as the New York Republican Party's finance chair," said Elie Hirschfeld. "Everything is on the line this year, and not only are we going to return President Trump to the White House, but we will take back seats in congress and the legislature. Chairman Langworthy is doing a tremendous job energizing voters across the state and conveying the Party's message that two-party government is essential to returning balance to New York, and I am excited to help raise funds necessary to deliver big wins this November."

Elie Hirschfeld is a real estate developer, philanthropist, theatrical producer, and art collector. He is President of Hirschfeld Properties, an owner and developer of real estate properties in the New York City metropolitan area involving an aggregate value of several billion dollars. Projects include: 1) assembly of Riverside South, the largest land assembly in recent Manhattan NYC history; 2) Historic Hotel Pennsylvania (NYC's 4th largest hotel); 3) U.S. DEA Headquarters (NYC's 4th largest lease 2015); 4) Manhattan Mall Herald Square; 5) NYC's largest private sport club building; 6) Union Square Towers (1,000,000 Sq. Ft.) and 6) luxury towers Park Avenue Court, Grand Sutton, Exchange Tower, Gotham and many more.

A philanthropist and a longtime supporter of education, medicine, healthcare and Jewish causes, Mr. Hirschfeld created the Elie Hirschfeld Family Foundation. Mr. Hirschfeld serves as trustee emeritus of Brown University and Long Island University and trustee of several New York City hospitals, including Mt. Sinai Beth Israel, St. Luke's and Roosevelt Hospitals. Mr. Hirschfeld also serves on the Board of Directors or Steering Committees of other organizations, including the Central Park Conservancy, Lincoln Center President's Council, New York University Real Estate Roundtable and The Rockefeller University Council. Mr. Hirschfeld was a U.S. envoy to the visit of Pope Francis to the Great Synagogue of Rome on January 17, 2016. He is Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Mr. Hirschfeld is an art collector of original art scenes of New York. The collection includes art by Alexander Calder, Marc Chagall, Georgia O'Keeffe, Norman Rockwell, Mark Rothko, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol and more. Many pieces have been loaned to museums world-wide. Mr. Hirschfeld has been a Tony Award voter of The Broadway League.

He produced Broadway shows including Oleanna, The Fantasticks, Flashdance, Equus and Passing Strange, for which Mr. Hirschfeld received a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

Mr. Hirschfeld is a competitive athlete completing over 100 triathlons, 11 marathons and 3 Ironman competitions.

Mr. Hirschfeld graduated New York University Law School and Brown University, phi beta kappa, magna cum laude and President of his senior class.

