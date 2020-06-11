Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Retired NHL Goaltender Eddie Lack as Alpha Ambassador

Alpha's partnership with Eddie Lack will engage gamers, fans, professional athletes, and influencers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is excited to announce that it has signed Eddie Lack, a former National Hockey League (NHL) goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils, as a global ambassador.

As a brand ambassador, Lack will help create awareness for the Company's online esports platform, GamerzArena through his social network and also by competing in streams and celebrity tournaments organized by the Company. To date, Lack has competed with other professional athletes such as Thatcher Demko, Ty Smith, Auston Matthews, and Freddie Anderson on the Company's streaming channels.

"We are very excited to welcome Eddie to the Alpha family," said interim CEO of Alpha, Matthew Schmidt. "Eddie is a passionate gamer with a very strong fan base and this makes him the perfect ambassador for our company. We are working on new and creative ways for people to connect with their favourite athletes and celebrities around competitive esports on GamerzArena. We look forward to some exciting new tournaments and streams involving Eddie."

"I love to game and I am super excited to join Alpha as one of their global ambassadors," said Eddie Lack. "I feel strongly about this Company and over the next year I look forward to assisting their growth by leveraging my network and contributing in any way I can."

About Alpha Esports Inc.

Alpha Esports is a multi-fold, vertically integrated esports company with competitive social gaming at its core. Alpha's ecosystem conducts operations in several sub-sectors to satisfy the emerging needs of the esports industry. These include real estate assets, IP creation with an online tournaments platform, production & broadcasting, charity fundraising, celebrity and industry influencer agreements, and publishing.

