World High Life PLC: Love Hemp Achieves 107% Increase in Online Sales in May 2020 Compared to January 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") has experienced a surge in online sales during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Love Hemp's management team has been highly responsive to customer needs and the rapidly changing business environment due to COVID-19. The effort to build greater awareness and capacity online to drive sales has resulted in continued sales increases throughout the period, culminating to date with May's online sales achieving a 107% increase over January's online sales.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting consumer markets and is accelerating existing trends within the consumer sector. Since the pandemic began, we have seen a shift in retail, with the pandemic accelerating e-commerce market penetration as consumer demands shift to ordering online in order to have what they need delivered," says Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp.

Love Hemp Highlights

107% increase in online sales May 2020 over January 2020

Strong sales growth reflects continued brand appeal and ongoing product innovation

It highlights the success of the brand strategy, with Love Hemp focused on building an accessible and supportive brand that is destigmatising usage whilst demystifying CBD in the UK by educating consumers

The brand strategy moving forward also includes a re-brand due to launch in September 2020, in addition to building awareness and educating consumers through the use of ambassadors across the sports, cosmetics, food, professional and family sectors

Digital and e-commerce activity underpins brand experience, drives awareness and traffic, grows the consumer base whilst maintaining brand loyalty amongst consumers

"This was an incredibly strong period of sales for Love Hemp. Whilst our strong growth usually comes from a wider variety of sales channels, given the current challenging business circumstances, our shift to the expansion of our e-commerce offering has enabled us to ensure our customers are able to continue to purchase and engage with us. We are focused on building trust and credibility with our consumer base and continue to innovate whilst responding to evolving consumer demands," adds Mr. Calamita.

