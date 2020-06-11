

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) said JAB Holdings B.V. plans for its Maple subsidiary to convert a portion of the interest of its minority partners into shares of KDP that will become freely tradeable after a lock-up period. Maple intends to distribute approximately 143 million shares of KDP stock, representing approximately 10.1% of the outstanding common stock of KDP.



Following the distribution and lock-up period, JAB and Maple will collectively own 52.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper, Mondelez will continue to own 13.1% and the public float will increase to 34.3%, including shares held directly by the minority partners.



