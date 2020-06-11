Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) releases research highlighting how environmental and climate change concerns have increasingly influenced European Union governments' policy agenda and have formed a central tenet of President Emmanuel Macron's strategy to transform the French economy.

France's financial support package for the domestic automotive industry aims to undertake a structural transformation of the sector to become greener and more considerate of environmental concerns, as well as help France progress towards its longer-term climate change goals.

Click here to view the report.

